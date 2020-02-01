KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

KKR stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $9,712,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $8,176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 290,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at about $7,253,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com