KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

