KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.22

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 18648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on KREF. Compass Point began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

