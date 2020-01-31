KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Update

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in KLA by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.92. 1,447,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,358. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38. KLA has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection