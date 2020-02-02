KLA (KLAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is set to release its Q2 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.60. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

