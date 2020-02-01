KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Update

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 7,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,959. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. KLX Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $36,047.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 255,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,745.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 1,566.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

