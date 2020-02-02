Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,842 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 132,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker