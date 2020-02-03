Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Receives $40.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 459,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 101,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 1,195,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,462. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

