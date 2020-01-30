Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 4,694,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

