Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

KNX stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

