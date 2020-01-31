Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.23.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?