Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOD. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $61.07 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

