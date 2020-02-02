Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Billion

Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $6.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the highest is $6.82 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 billion to $19.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $20.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.75. 3,974,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,110. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $75.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,843.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 726,291 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Kohl’s by 824.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 414,013 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $16,239,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Kohl’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $16,078,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com