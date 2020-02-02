Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.81

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 334046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

