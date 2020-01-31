Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHIA. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.12 ($54.79).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

