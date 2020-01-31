January 31, 2020
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to post sales of $687.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. 489,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,620. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

