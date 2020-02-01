Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Down 11.1%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 534,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 398,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of research firms have commented on KOPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 116.39%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

