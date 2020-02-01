Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

KEP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE KEP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 130,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 118.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com