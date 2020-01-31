Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.31. 240,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

