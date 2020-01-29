Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Korvest’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 million and a P/E ratio of 14.81. Korvest has a 12-month low of A$2.30 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of A$3.88 ($2.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.14.

Korvest Company Profile

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication operations in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The company also manufactures cable and pipe support solutions under the EzyStrut name; designs and assembles access systems for large mobile equipment under the Power Step name; and sells, hires, and repairs specialized tools in the form of torque wrenches, hydraulic pumps, huck tools and power rigs, and related accessories under the Titan Technologies name.

