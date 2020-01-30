Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.99.

KOS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,301,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.98. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

