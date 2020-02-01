KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.25

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 36817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

KPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 million and a PE ratio of -48.18.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$369.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$369.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

