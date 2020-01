KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This is an increase from KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA KCNY opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $34.87.

