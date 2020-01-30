Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have commented on KRA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at $1,831,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 65.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 69.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 29.2% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRA opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Kraton has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

