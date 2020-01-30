Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives €64.99 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.09 ($79.17).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRN shares. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

KRN traded up €1.30 ($1.51) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €70.00 ($81.40). 53,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Krones has a one year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a one year high of €88.85 ($103.31).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?