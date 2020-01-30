Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,744,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $1,405,380.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 210.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 86.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,845. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

