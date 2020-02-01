Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $79.42

Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and traded as low as $78.16. Kubota shares last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 26,556 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

