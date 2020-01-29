Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.42 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

