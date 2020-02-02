Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Cowen

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 152.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,079.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 272,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

