Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to at Craig Hallum

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KLIC. Cowen boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 808,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

