Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 260,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $549.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

