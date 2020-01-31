Kurt R. Weise Sells 1,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MOFG opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.99. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

