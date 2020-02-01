Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.97-2.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.95-14.95 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. 9,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kyocera will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?