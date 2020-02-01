L Brands (NYSE:LB) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of LB opened at $23.16 on Thursday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in L Brands by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in L Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in L Brands by 1,791.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in L Brands by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

