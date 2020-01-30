L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRLCY. ValuEngine cut L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,926. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

