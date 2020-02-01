Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Shares of LSBK stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 4,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

