Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter.

LBAI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $830.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

