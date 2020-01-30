Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LBAI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 66,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,623. The company has a market cap of $844.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com