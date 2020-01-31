Lakeland Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Lakeland Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $493,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

