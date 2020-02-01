Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 122,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after buying an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 426,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3,417.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 51,260 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

