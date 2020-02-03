Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $286.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.44. 1,945,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.14. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

