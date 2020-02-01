Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.15-4.95 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $1,102,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?