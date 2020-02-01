Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.29.

LRCX stock traded down $12.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.21. 2,435,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.14. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

