Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $360.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Lam Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.29.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

