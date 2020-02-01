Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

LRCX opened at $298.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

