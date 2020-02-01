Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $313.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.74 on Thursday, reaching $298.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $319.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

