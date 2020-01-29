Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $320.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.05.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.58 on Monday, reaching $298.37. The stock had a trading volume of 412,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,810. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.85. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $158.99 and a 12-month high of $316.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $15,588,069. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after buying an additional 31,353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

