Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $340.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

