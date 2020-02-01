Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $358.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $319.00 to $358.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

LRCX stock traded down $12.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $319.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

