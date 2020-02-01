Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $363.00 at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $360.00 to $363.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $298.21 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?